Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,477 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of TriMas worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TriMas by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 157,670 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in TriMas by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.96. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

