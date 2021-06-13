Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,605 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of German American Bancorp worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 66,956 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $223,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,127 shares of company stock worth $1,853,856 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

