Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,034 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

