Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,502 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Cincinnati Bell worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $15.42 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $785.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.