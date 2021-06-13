Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,594 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of CBIZ worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,195,000 after acquiring an additional 244,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CBIZ by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 378,628 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CBIZ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,355,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,074,000 after buying an additional 54,792 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,872.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 37,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,093 shares of company stock worth $2,177,164 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.69. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

