Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.83 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

