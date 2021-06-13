Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $415,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $11,282,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,065,365 shares of company stock worth $34,839,461 over the last three months. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBGI opened at $32.15 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

