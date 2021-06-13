Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Textainer Group worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Textainer Group stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

