Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $12.20 on Major Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $51,209.33 and $7,613.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for $12.20 or 0.00031308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00164857 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00186630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.38 or 0.01081743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.32 or 1.00083201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

