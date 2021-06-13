Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $29.57 million and approximately $313,726.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00038760 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041856 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000196 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

