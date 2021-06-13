Rise Price Down 40.4% Over Last 7 Days (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 40.4% against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $878,784.59 and $2,252.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000133 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043694 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00063634 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 179,558,243 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

