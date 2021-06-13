Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.80 Million

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce $418.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.98 million and the lowest is $397.70 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $389.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

RBA stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,075 shares of company stock worth $3,114,847. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

