Ritocoin (RITO) Reaches Market Cap of $436,370.53

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $436,370.53 and approximately $71.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00167665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00187376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.01128801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,131.19 or 0.99921788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,603,718,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,591,650,015 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

