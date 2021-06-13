Rivetz (RVT) Market Capitalization Tops $258,547.80

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Rivetz has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Rivetz has a total market cap of $258,547.80 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.00788348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.02 or 0.08131252 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

