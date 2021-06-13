Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.35% of Robert Half International worth $30,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $76,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $90.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

