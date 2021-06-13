Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,134 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.17% of Robert Half International worth $14,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.64. 978,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,442. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

