Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

VRA has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of VRA opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $427.58 million, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 25,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $272,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 797,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,337. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 574,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

