RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the May 13th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ROBOF remained flat at $$1.36 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.29.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile
