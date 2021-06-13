RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the May 13th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ROBOF remained flat at $$1.36 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems.

