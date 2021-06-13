Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in May

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RCPIQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
