Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 20,384 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

