Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 23,905 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 422.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in National Grid by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 6.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 52.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $11,563,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

