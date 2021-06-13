Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 57,504 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 418.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,230 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 57,504 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.72.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.94.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

