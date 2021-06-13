Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,845 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 386.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $190.77 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

