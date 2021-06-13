Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.32. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $150.23.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.