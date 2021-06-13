Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.32. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $150.23.

