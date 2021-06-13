Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 13.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after buying an additional 609,706 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

BEPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

