Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.68. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.