Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 136.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,387,000 after buying an additional 619,169 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,998,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,286,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,612,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $101.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

