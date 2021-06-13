Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Shares of ZBH opened at $158.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

