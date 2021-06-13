Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 124.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 312,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

