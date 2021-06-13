Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 3,053.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares during the period.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 29,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $39.22 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

