Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 16,585 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 228.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after buying an additional 95,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,010,000 after purchasing an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

