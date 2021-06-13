Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 201,470 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 4,986.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,470 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 63,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

