Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 428 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,665.77.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,366.80 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $964.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,418.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

