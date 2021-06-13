Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,517 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $195.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.83.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,010 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

