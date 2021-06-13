Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,747 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ILPT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.