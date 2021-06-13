Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,690,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $193.51 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.08.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,068 shares in the company, valued at $168,491,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,735 shares of company stock worth $41,012,656. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

