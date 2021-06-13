Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $228.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

