Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after buying an additional 1,020,573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after buying an additional 519,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

SNPS stock opened at $263.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.15 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

