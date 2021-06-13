Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 244.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after buying an additional 456,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $88.73 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,842 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

