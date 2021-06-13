Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $76,352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,091,000 after buying an additional 520,089 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $131.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.63. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

