Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

