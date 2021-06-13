Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in NetApp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $83.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $84.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.