Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.37 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,372 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.