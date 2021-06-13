Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.46.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

