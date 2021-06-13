Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

