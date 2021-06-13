Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1,054.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 12,869,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,505,000 after buying an additional 804,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after buying an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,132,000 after buying an additional 203,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after buying an additional 593,620 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.49 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

