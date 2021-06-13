Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of IGV opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.17. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

