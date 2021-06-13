Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.75 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 357.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $81.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.39. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

