Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,304.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,354.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

