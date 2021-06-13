Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 46.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 45,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

WEC stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

